Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines is considering a design limit extension for its aging Airbus A321 fleet, a company executive told ATW in Los Angeles. The Star Alliance member operates six A321s, the first of which joined the fleet in 1995. Other Airbus aircraft include seven A319s and 18 A320s. “The A321s are reaching an age when we have to decide to [either] replace them or operate them with a so-called ‘design limit extension program,’” CFO Heinz Lachinger ...