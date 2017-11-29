From left: Alliance Airlines non-executive chairman Steve Padgett, Alliance Airlines MD Scott McMillan and Austrian Airlines CEO Kay Kratky.
Austrian Airlines will phase out its final Fokker aircraft—an F100—in December, marking the end of the Lufthansa subsidiary’s Fokker operations. Since 1988, the Star Alliance member has had a total of 21 Fokker F70/100s in service. In the mid-1980s the carrier also operated Fokker 50s turboprops. Austrian has replaced the Fokker fleet with Embraer E195s from Lufthansa’s former CityLine fleet and took delivery of its 17th and final E195 in August. “Our Embraer ...
