ATR booked firm orders for 113 aircraft in 2017, a significant bounce-back from 2016’s figure of 36.

The regional turboprop manufacturer delivered 80 aircraft over the year, giving a book-to-bill ratio of around 1.45 to 1 and restoring an order backlog of about three years of production.

ATR is an equal partnership of two parent companies, Airbus and Leonardo and does not issue profit figures. However, the Toulouse-based company described last year as having delivered “outstanding commercial results.”

Turnover was stable at a historically high $1.8 billion, of which roughly $1.5 billion was the result of sales and $300 million from services such as maintenance, training and spares support.

Last year was notable for several major firm orders, including 50 ATR 72-600s for Indian LCC IndiGo, 20 from Iran Air and 30 of a new, freighter variant, the ATR 72-600F for us express package carrier FedEx.

Announcing the results in Toulouse, ATR CEO Christian Scherer said the 80 deliveries consisted of 78 new-builds and two used aircraft. He added that, while it was technically possible to increase production output somewhat, he preferred to keep it at 80 per year. “I feel more comfortable with that and I believe our shareholders share this view. We still have a little bit of overhang in the used market that should dry up.”

In terms of outlook for 2018, while the pendulum might be expected to swing back from last year’s strong sales performance, but he was seeking to maintain the book-to-bill ratio of 1-to-1 “or a little bit more.”

Most importantly, last year had seen ATR get back into the US market with sales to Silver Airways of Florida, but China was shaping up as a major market with a conservative estimate of 300 ATR class aircraft required in the country.

Although Chinese domestic manufacturers were also in this market sector, Scherer said, the recent initialing of an agreement between European and Chinese regulators would see the Chinese side accepting an application to certificate the ATR family in China. That certification process was likely to take a matter of months, after which the European aircraft would be available to meet what he described as a clear declaration of intent by prospective Chinese customers to acquire ATRs.

On the longstanding question of whether ATR would produce a new aircraft, Scherer said this would happen, but nothing firm had yet been agreed.

“We have initiated with Leonardo and Airbus a strategic planning process that is very focused on ATR [but] I think both shareholders consider ATR as a valuable brand under which he intention is to continue the development of the regional aircraft market. Which form this will take remains to be seen.”

He added that the announcement of the new dedicated cargo version of the ATR 72-600 had sparked huge interest from the freighter fraternity, enquiring both about the new aircraft and converted former passenger aircraft: “The phone was ringing off the wall.”

He did not think there would be a conflict between the new design, which will have a purpose-built windowless fuselage with a large cargo door on the forward left side and a smaller freight door on the aft left side and converted, older models: “I don’t think so, because of the incredible influx of inquiries for used aircraft. People have said ‘This is a size, with a payload-range signature, that we would like to look at.' ”

