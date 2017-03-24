One of the main challenges for Christian Scherer, CEO of Toulouse-based turboprop manufacturer ATR, is how to convey to potential customers and passengers that his turboprops are modern, safe, fuel efficient and economically viable aircraft. Scherer was in Miami in February to open ATR’s first pilot training center in the Americas, located at Airbus’ existing training center adjacent to Miami International Airport. The facility is ATR’s fifth training center ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"ATR CEO focuses on changing perceptions of turboprops" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.