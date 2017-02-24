Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has secured all 20 Boeing 767-300s it will wet lease to Amazon, according to president and CEO Bill Flynn.

Purchase, New York-based Atlas has also secured freighter conversion slots for all of the used aircraft. It is additionally acquiring one spare 767-300 to dedicate to Seattle-based Amazon.

Atlas last year inked the wet-lease contract with Amazon and started operating the first 767-300F for Amazon under the Prime Air brand in August 2016. Amazon has also signed a similar 767-300F wet-lease deal with Ohio-based Air Transport Services Group.

By the end of 2018, Atlas will have placed all 20 767-300Fs in service for Amazon, Flynn told analysts while discussing the air cargo company’s 2016 earnings. The aircraft are being converted by Israel Aerospace Industries and Boeing, he said.

Flynn noted there is a “good feedstock” of used aircraft available to convert to freighters.

