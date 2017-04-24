South Korea’s Asiana Airlines has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350-900, which is on lease from Dublin-based SMBC Aviation Capital. The aircraft—part of a six A350 sale-and-leaseback deal—is the first of the type to be operated by a Korean airline.

According to Airbus, altogether Asiana has ordered 30 A350s and will initially operate the aircraft on flights from Seoul to Hong Kong and Manila beginning in May. The aircraft are powered by Rolls Royce Trent XWB-84 engines.

From the third quarter of 2017, the carrier will deploy the aircraft on premier long-haul routes to Europe and the US, beginning with services from Seoul to London and San Francisco.

The A350-900s are configured in a three-class layout with 311 seats, comprising 36 premium economy, 28 business- and 247 economy-class seat. Premium-economy is a new passenger class for Asiana.

Asiana Airlines president and CEO Soo-Cheon Kim said the delivery “begins a new chapter in our history bringing significant enhancements to our fleet. This A350-900 will provide us with operational advantages across our long-haul network enabling us to expand our global footprint. This is an aircraft that will offer our passengers the latest and newest cabin developments to make their journey an exceptional passenger experience.”

“Three more A350 XWB aircraft will be delivered in 2017 and two in 2018,” SMBC Aviation CEO Peter Barrett said. “During 2017, we expect the second A350 in July, the third in August and number four in December,” an Asiana A350 captain told ATW during the ceremony. All aircraft should be delivered by 2025.

ATW understands Asiana is also evaluating the larger variant A350-1000, although the carrier gave no details.

To date, Airbus said it has recorded a total of 821 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 44 customers.

Asiana has also ordered 25 A321neos for delivery between 2019 and 2025 in a 185-seat configuration.

Asiana also operates 29 A320/321s, 15 A330s and six A380s, in addition to a fleet of Boeing aircraft.

