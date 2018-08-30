Airbus has rolled out the first A380 for All Nippon Airways (ANA) from the final assembly line (FAL) in Toulouse. The aircraft has now been moved to an outside station where various ground tests will be undertaken in preparation for first flight in the coming weeks.

The A380 will then be transferred to the Airbus facilities in Hamburg for cabin installation and painting.

ANA is configuring the A380 cabins with four classes and some all-new features that include a changing room, bar counters in all cabins and couch options in economy.

The three A380s will be used on Tokyo-Honolulu services from spring 2019.

ANA placed a firm order for three A380s in 2016, becoming the first customer for the type in Japan. The first delivery is scheduled early in 2019, and the A380 will initially be operated on the Tokyo-Honolulu route.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@informa.com