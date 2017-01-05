Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) achieved strong growth of its fleet and network in 2016. The increase in aircraft was largely driven by Boeing 787-9 deliveries. The ANA Group reported a total fleet size of 257 aircraft as of Dec. 28, 2016, compared to 246 aircraft on Dec. 25, 2015. The carrier saw a net increase of two destinations and six routes in its international network during the period, and grew its weekly international flights by 70 to 1,328. The number of domestic flights ...