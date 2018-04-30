ANA Boeing 787
All Nippon Airways (ANA) Group is adding 25 aircraft to its fleet over the next 11 months, as it continues to take delivery of new-generation models to refresh and expand its fleet. The additional deliveries will be offset by 20 retirements during the carrier’s current financial year, which began April 1. This means the ANA Group—including its LCC subsidiaries—will grow its fleet by five aircraft overall during the year ending March 31, 2019. The fleet plan supports the ...
