American Airlines has placed a firm order for 10 additional Embraer E175s valued at $457 million at list prices.

The order adds to an original order for 60 E175s placed by Dallas/Fort Worth-based American in 2013 and one for four more placed earlier this year. American has now ordered 74 total E175s from Embraer and still has 76 more E175 options it could exercise.

Deliveries of the latest 10 E175s ordered will start in 2018 and be concluded by mid-2019. Wholly owned American regional subsidiary Envoy Air will operate the 10 aircraft under the American Eagle brand.

American’s E175s are configured with 76 seats: 12 in business class, 20 in premium economy and 44 in economy.

“This repeat order demonstrates the confidence that the airline has in Embraer and in the E175,” Embraer Commercial Aviation VP-North America sales and marketing Charlie Hillis said in a statement.

Embraer noted that E175 sales in North America since 2013 have now surpassed 390 units.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com