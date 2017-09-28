A350 XWB
American Airlines expects to make a final decision on its order for 22 Airbus A350-900s within six months and possibly by the end of 2017. American EVP and CFO Derek Kerr, speaking on the sidelines of the company’s media & investor briefing day in Dallas/Fort Worth Sept 28, confirmed the airline wants to make a decision on the widebodies sooner rather than later. In April 2017, American and Airbus reached an agreement to defer the carrier’s first A350-900 delivery to late ...
