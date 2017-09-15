American Airlines chairman and CEO Doug Parker at the A4A Commercial Aviation Industry Summit in Washington DC.
American Airlines’ order for 22 Airbus A350-900s is too small to make sense for the Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier, American’s top two executives said. In April 2017, American and Airbus reached an agreement to defer the carrier’s first A350-900 delivery to late 2020 from 2018 and put all 22 A350-900s American has on order on a deferred delivery schedule, with an average deferral of two years per aircraft. It was the second time in less than a year that American deferred ...
