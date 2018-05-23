Executives from Airbus and Allegiant Air, a team of Allegiant employees and representatives of the more than 380 Airbus employees at the Mobile, Alabama production facility gathered to celebrate the delivery of the first US-produced Allegiant aircraft.

Las Vegas, Nevada-based ULCC Allegiant Air has taken delivery of its first US-produced Airbus A320 aircraft from the Airbus’s US manufacturing facility in Mobile, Alabama.

Allegiant CEO and chairman Maury Gallagher said the delivery marks an “important step in our transition to an all-Airbus fleet, increasing efficiencies across our entire operation, and bringing economic advantages in fuel savings, higher seat capacity and more.”

Airbus said the Mobile plant delivers A320 family aircraft at a rate of four per month—with the Allegiant delivery marking the facility’s 69th aircraft delivered since operations began in 2015.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@informa.com