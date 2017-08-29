Las Vegas-based LCC Allegiant Air is in the process of retiring its 43 remaining MD-80s and should see the last ones exiting the fleet in 18 months, an airline executive told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily. The carrier’s last two Boeing 757s will be retired by the end of November, Allegiant SVP-commercial Lukas Johnson said in an interview at the Boyd International Aviation Forecast Summit. When those aircraft leave the fleet, Allegiant will suspend its Hawaii ...