Allegiant Air has taken delivery of its first-ever new aircraft, an Airbus A320 that departed Toulouse May 16. The delivery of the aircraft marks a change in fleet strategy for the Las Vegas-based carrier, which had relied on used aircraft for its fleet. Allegiant announced the decision in 2016; the new A320 is part of its plan to move to an all-Airbus fleet. The A320ceo is the first of 12 of the type the carrier is expected to take delivery of by first-quarter 2018, spokeswoman Hilarie ...