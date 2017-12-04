Allegiant Air MD-80
Las Vegas-based LCC Allegiant Air will focus on adding 30 Airbus aircraft between the end of 2017 and 2018 as it works under an accelerated schedule to retire its MD-80s. The carrier reiterated in a Nov. 30 investor-day presentation that it expects to retire its MD-80 fleet by the end of 2018, about one year earlier than originally planned. The last MD-80 is scheduled to depart on Nov. 25, 2018, Allegiant CEO Maurice Gallagher said. The aircraft type is now operating in Las Vegas and at ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Allegiant Air to add 30 Airbus aircraft to replace retiring MD-80s" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.