Las Vegas-based LCC Allegiant Air will focus on adding 30 Airbus aircraft between the end of 2017 and 2018 as it works under an accelerated schedule to retire its MD-80s. The carrier reiterated in a Nov. 30 investor-day presentation that it expects to retire its MD-80 fleet by the end of 2018, about one year earlier than originally planned. The last MD-80 is scheduled to depart on Nov. 25, 2018, Allegiant CEO Maurice Gallagher said. The aircraft type is now operating in Las Vegas and at ...