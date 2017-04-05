Long-haul, low-cost carrier (LCC) AirAsia X has approached Airbus to see if it can bring forward its A350 deliveries, as it looks to reinstate flights to Europe and add services to the US. “We will probably try to advance the A350s,” AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail told ATW during an exclusive interview at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg. “Something we are looking at for the group [strategic] direction is to go back to Europe and even to the US. Since we have ...