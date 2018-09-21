Boeing delivered the first 787-9 Dreamliner to Shanghai Airlines.

CDB Aviation Lease Finance delivered the first of five Airbus A320neo aircraft to Hangzhou-based Loong Air. The second A320neo aircraft is slated to arrive soon, with the remaining three to be delivered between 2019 and 2020.

Philippine Airlines agreed to sell three new Bombardier Q400s to Chorus Aviation Capital for leaseback.

China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC) delivered its first aircraft under the new tax regime through Hong Kong leasing platform.

Centrus Aviation Capital was formed in the UK for leasing narrowbody aircraft and engines.