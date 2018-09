Nordic Aviation Capital delivered two Embraer E190s to Pegas Fly on lease.

Avolon delivered one Airbus A330-300 to Lucky Air and one A330-300 to Hainan Airlines.

Avmax has dry leased one Bombardier Dash 8-102 msn 083 to Central Mountain Air Ltd, British Colombia, Canada.

Air Lease Corp. will lease a new Boeing 787-9 to Italy’s Neos from for delivery in 4Q19.

Aeroflot took delivery of its 49th Superjet 100.