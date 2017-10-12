Brazil’s Azul Linhas Aereas is selling 10 ATR 72-600 turboprops to Nordic Aviation Capital, in a move to renew its fleet and reduce its debt by about $103 million. The first five aircraft are expected exit Azul’s fleet in 2017, followed by the rest in early 2018. The carrier will end 2017 with 35 ATRs. The deal also involves Azul adding three new ATR 72-600s under operating leases.

Irish lessor Avolon delivered one Airbus A320-200neo to Air India. This is the seventh Avolon aircraft on lease to Air India.

Air Lease Corp. delivered three aircraft (Airbus A320neo, A321neo and Boeing 787-9) in 1Q17 and ended quarter with a portfolio of 236 owned and 51 managed aircraft.

Singapore’s BOC Aviation signed 26 lease agreements in 3Q17 (vs 28 in 3Q16) and ended the quarter with portfolio of 268 owned and 34 managed aircraft.

Singapore’s Avation acquired an Airbus A330-300 and a Boeing 777-300ER.

Canada’s Westjet took delivery of its first of 50 174-seat Boeing 737 MAX 8s.

AviaAM Leasing delivered an Airbus A321 to Yamal Airlines for lease.

Haiti’s Sunrise Airways accepted delivery of a next generation 168-seat Boeing 737-800, to be used on routes to Orlando and Miami from the airline’s hub in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Avmax purchased one Bombardier Dash 8-103 aircraft from Japan’s Ryukyu Air Commuter Co.

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) acquired a Boeing 747-8 freighter from Boeing Capital Corp. and will continue the existing aircraft lease with AirBridgeCargo.