Ethiopian Airlines took delivery of its second Boeing 787-9.

CDB Aviation Lease Finance, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., delivered one Airbus A321-200 aircraft to South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines. The aircraft will be sub-leased to Asiana Airlines’ subsidiary and LCC Air Busan, and will be operated on its network of services from its Busan Gimhae International Airport main base. CDB Aviation also delivered a new Airbus A320neo aircraft to India-based LCC Go Airlines (GoAir). The aircraft is the first of 14 A320neos to be delivered to GoAir as part of a purchase and leaseback transaction. The program is expected to run through the end of 2019, with the initial five aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2017.

Avmax has taken delivery of the fourth batch of two aircraft of a 27 Bombardier Dash 8-100 aircraft purchase deal from Piedmont Airlines, subsidiary to American Airlines, with delivery stream through the first quarter of 2018.