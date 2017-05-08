The Airbus Mobile, Alabama facility has received the major component assemblies for the first A320 that will be produced in the US. The A320 will be delivered to Fort Lauderdale-based Spirit Airlines this summer.

Vietnam Airlines took delivery of its 11th Boeing 787-9, which will be put into operation May 7, initially on the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route. This is the completion of a deal for 11 787-9s for the Vietnam flag carrier, which also has eight 787-10s on order.

Air Lease Corp. increased its unsecured revolving credit facility from $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion.

AerCap signed a lease agreement with Austrian Airlines for a Boeing 777, scheduled for delivery in January 2018. The aircraft was formerly operated by Aeromexico.

BOC Aviation took delivery of its 500th Airbus/Boeing aircraft.

GE Capital Aviation Services recently delivered Danish cargo carrier Star Air’s first factory-built Boeing 767-300ERF, powered by GE CF6 engines. A second similar aircraft is scheduled for delivery later this year. Both aircraft were previously operated by LATAM Airlines.

GOAL German Operating Aircraft Leasing entered into a long-term operating lease transaction for one Airbus A330-300 aircraft, which is being leased to Evelop Airlines, Spain. The transaction was originally arranged in March 2016 by Banco Santander, Madrid, Spain.