Ukraine International Airlines took delivery of a Boeing 737-800 NG in December, completing its 2017 fleet expansion program.

KfW IPEX-Bank has financed two Boeing 787-9s, equipped with Rolls-Royce engines, for Air New Zealand.

SmartLynx Airlines signed a long-term, wet-lease agreement with German leisure airline Condor for a 220 all-economy Airbus A321 from Jan. 7-March 31, 2018. SmartLynx also signed an A321 long-term damp lease agreement for 2018 with British leisure airline Jet2.com from May 15-Oct. 31, 2018.

VietJetAir took delivery of its first GTF-powered Airbus A321neo.