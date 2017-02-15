Irish lessor Avolon delivered one Airbus A320-200 to Batik Air. This is the fifth Avolon aircraft on lease to Batik Air.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings announced that its Atlas Air unit has entered into an agreement to operate one of its Boeing 747-400 freighters for Asiana Cargo. The contract is initially for one aircraft to be provided and operated by Atlas Air and to be flown on key global routes across the transpacific, connecting Korea with several destinations in the US. Service is scheduled to begin this month.

Brazil’s GOL has a 12-year sale-and-leaseback agreement for five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with AWAS, valued at $550 million at list prices. They will be delivered between June 2018 and November 2018.

Aviation Capital Group (ACG) placed six new Airbus A321neos on long-term leases with Vietnam Airlines. These aircraft are from ACG’s firm order book with Airbus and are scheduled for delivery in 2018 and 2019.