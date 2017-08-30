Avmax purchased two Bombardier Dash 8-Q402 aircraft from Aircraft Solutions Lux XI Sarl. Avmax currently owns 58 Dash 8s and these are Avmax’s first two owned Q402s and added to its growing regional aircraft lease portfolio.

Qantas will base four of its eight Boeing 787-9s in Brisbane, Australia, starting mid-2018, replacing 747-400s. Qantas will take delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 in October 2017 with operating on domestic sectors for six weeks for crew training and familiarization. The first four 787-9s would be based in Melbourne.

China Aircraft Leasing Group has delivered a new Airbus A321-200ceo aircraft to Tianjin Airlines.