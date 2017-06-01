Airbus delivered Cathay Pacific’s 15th A350-900 with a 10% blend of sustainable jet fuel. Since the first delivery in May 2016, all of Cathay Pacific’s A350s have been delivered in this configuration.

CALC delivered the first of four Airbus A320s to China's Spring Airlines.

Irish lessor Avolon delivered one Airbus A320-251N aircraft to Garuda International. This is the 10th Avolon aircraft on lease to Garuda.

Avmax purchased three Bombardier CRJ900LRs, one Classic and two from Suncor Energy Oil Sands Limited Partnership, Alberta. These CRJ900LRs are Avmax's first -900 acquisitions and will join Avmax growing regional aircraft leasing portfolio.

MIAT Mongolian Airlines took delivery of a Boeing 737-700, equipped in a two-class configuration with 102 economy and 12 business-class seats. MIAT has subleased the Air Lease Corp.-owned aircraft from Oman Air for two years. MIAT also operates three 737-800s and two 767-300ERs.