Ukraine International Airlines took delivery of an 186-seat Boeing 737-800, to be used on the carrier’s medium-haul network.

TrueNoord Regional Aircraft Leasing purchased six Embraer E190 aircraft with leases attached. The transaction marks the start of a development and growth strategy for the TrueNoord fleet under lease, following investment from private equity firm Bregal Freshstream. The Amsterdam- and London-based leasing company was formerly known as GA-Finance.

Go2Sky of Slovakia has leased one Boeing 737-800 from Dublin-based lessor Fly Leasing. BBAM Aviation Services arranged and will manage the lease on behalf of Fly Leasing. The aircraft is in 189Y configuration and was previously operated by airberlin and SunExpress Deutschland. It was delivered in Istanbul Jan. 13 after a C check performed by THY Technic. The lease was arranged by ISIS Aviation Services of Norwich, England acting as sole agent on behalf of Go2Sky.

Cathay Pacific Airways has selected Avionica to supply second-generation, e-Enabled global inflight connectivity for its Airbus A320s, A330s and Boeing 747 and 777s.

Aergo Capital has sold two aircraft as the company continues to reduce the average age of its fleet. Aergo sold one 1997 Vintage Airbus A320-200 to a third party aircraft lessor. The aircraft is subject to an operating lease with Smartlynx Airlines. Aergo also sold one 1998 Vintage Boeing 737-300 to Plane Business Limited.