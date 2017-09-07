Hawaii’s Island Air completed its transition to an all-Bombardier Q400 turboprop fleet with the retirement of its last remaining ATR-72. Island Air began its fleet conversion in January, with the acquisition of its first Q400 aircraft. Over the past eight months, the airline has been transitioning its five 64-seat ATR-72 aircraft out of service as new 78-seat Q400s took flight. Today, Island Air’s fleet features five Q400 aircraft that provide more than 400 flights each week between the islands of O’ahu, Maui, Kaua’i and Hawai‘i Island. A sixth Q400 is expected to be added to the fleet later this year.

Brazil’s GOL agreed to sell five Boeing 737 MAX 8s and two 737-800s to GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) for leaseback—and lease five additional 737 MAX 8s—for delivery starting in 2H18; its MAXs will be configured with 186 seats.

Canada Jetlines signed an LOI to lease two Boeing 737-800s for delivery in April 2018 for startup operations.

AviaAM Financial Leasing China delivered the seventh new Airbus A320 family aircraft to Russia’s Aeroflot Airlines.

TrueNoord, a lessor based in the Netherlands, London and Dublin, purchased two ATR 72-600 aircraft from global private investment firm, Castlelake. One aircraft is operated by Regional Jet (a subsidiary of Nordic Aviation Group) in Estonia. The other is flying with HOP!, part of the Air France-KLM group, in France.

Avmax has taken delivery of the first six aircraft of a 27 Dash 8-100 aircraft purchase deal from Piedmont Airlines, subsidiary to American Airlines, with delivery through the first quarter of 2018.