Avmax has taken delivery of the second batch of six aircraft of a 27 Bombardier Dash 8-100 aircraft purchase deal from Piedmont Airlines, subsidiary of American Airlines, with delivery stream through the first quarter of 2018.

AerCap delivered a second Airbus A320neo to Russia’s S7 Airlines Sept. 21. S7’s first neo, which was delivered in July, carried more than 30,000 passengers on over 200 flights from Moscow Domodedovo to Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Munich, Pula and Palma de Mallorca.

Arena Aviation Capital and JP Lease formed an aircraft leasing/management joint venture.

AviaAM Financial Leasing China completed a $500 million aircraft delivery project with Aeroflot with last of eight Airbus A321s.

Haiti-based Sunrise Airways is acquiring a 168-seat Boeing 737-800, through a wet-lease agreement with Czech-based Travel Service. The new aircraft will be used on new routes to Orlando and Miami from its Port-au-Prince hub. The new Orlando service begins Oct. 18; Miami service will launch Nov. 14.

Airbus made first flight of A340-300 laminar-flow Blade demonstrator aircraft.

Avolon delivered one Airbus A320-200N aircraft to Tianjin Airlines. This is the fourth aircraft the Dublin-based lessor has on lease to Tianjin Airlines.