German Operating Aircraft Leasing (GOAL) arranged the purchase of five Boeing 737-900ER aircraft from Oman Brunei Investment Co. (OBIC), a joint venture private equity fund between the governments of the Sultanate of Oman and Brunei. The aircraft were originally delivered in 2014 and 2015 and will continue to be leased to Oman Air. The five aircraft are now jointly owned by KGAL’s Aircraft Portfolio Fund 4 and OBIC.

United Air Lines announced its last Boeing 747 flight will be Nov. 7 from San Francisco to Honolulu.

Delta Air Lines operated its final Tokyo Narita-Honolulu flight with a Boeing 747, and plans to retire the 747 fleet by the end of 2017.

Avmax has recently sold one Bombardier Dash8-103 to Wideroe, Norway.

AviaAM Leasing arranged the delivery of an Airbus A320 to Russia’s Aeroflot, which was acquired and leased by SkyCo International Financial Leasing.