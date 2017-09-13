Lessor Nordic Aviation Capital delivered the first of two new ATR 72-600 turboprops to UK regional airline Eastern Airways. The 72-seat aircraft are the first to be operated by Eastern, which has entered a franchise agreement with Europe’s largest regional airline, Flybe.

Vueling agreed to lease two new Airbus A320s from DAE Capital for delivery in 2018.

Austrian Airlines is wet leasing two 86-passenger Bombardier CRJ900s from Adria Airways.

KLM plans to end a 97-year partnership with Fokker as it concludes Fokker 70 service Oct. 28 with a final KLM Cityhopper flight from London to Amsterdam. The first commercial flight with a Fokker II was on Sept. 15, 1920 to London. KLM Cityhopper began replacing its Fokker fleet with the modern E-Jet, Embraer E190 and Embraer E175+ in 2008.

Avmax purchased one Bombardier CRJ200ER from Altitude 35 Ltd, Bermuda. EFTEC (UK) Limited acted as advisor to Altitude 35 Ltd.