Canada’s WestJet received its first two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft Sept. 29-30. The Calgary-based airline ordered 40 737-8s and 25 737-7s in 2013.

CDB Aviation Lease Finance signed a lease agreement for three Boeing 737-800 aircraft with China's first privately owned LCC Ruili Airlines.

AviaAM Leasing delivered two Airbus A320s to Aeroflot, and will deliver another five aircraft to the Russian carrier by the end of the year.

Aircastle agreed to acquire 20 Airbus A320s and Boeingn 737NGs from SMBC Aviation Capital.

Irish lessor Avolon had owned/managed/committed fleet of 915 aircraft on Sept. 30 vs 432 a year ago.

AerCap signed lease deals for 50 aircraft in 3Q17 vs 96 in 3Q16; it purchased 11 aircraft vs seven and sold 28 vs 40. It has owned/managed/committed fleet of 1,506 aircraft vs 1,607 a year ago.