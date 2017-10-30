Aeroflot Group will increase its fleet by 44 aircraft to nearly 350 in 2018 and will lease three new Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) regional aircraft from VEB Leasing and GSS. The aircraft transaction, which is part of the planned delivery of 20 new SSJ100 aircraft, will take place this fall.

Ethiopian Airlines took delivery of the first of two Boeing 787-9s Oct. 27, making it Africa’s first operator of the type. The 787-9 is on a lease from Irish lessor AerCap; the aircraft completed its maiden commercial flight from Addis Ababa Bole International to Kilimanjaro, Tanzania Oct. 30.

Airbus delivered first A320neo assembled in Tianjin to AirAsia. The aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines, seats 186 passengers and is equipped with the innovative Space-Flex cabin.

GECAS took delivery of its first Airbus A320neo destined for AirAsia from the Tianjin Airbus factory.

AviaAM Leasing delivered two Airbus A320 family aircraft to Aeroflot on a 12-year lease arrangement.

Airbus delivered the first Airbus A321neo to Hawaiian Airlines.