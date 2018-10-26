Indian full-service carrier Vistara will take seven CFM LEAP-1A-powered Airbus A320neos on lease from GECAS, as the airline presses ahead with its expansion.

New domestic Maldivian carrier Manta Air acquired two ATR 72-600s through lessor Nordic Aviation Capital. The first will be introduced in November; the second before year-end.

Russia’s Pobeda Airlines will lease up to 15 Boeing 737 MAXs with LEAP-1B engines from SMBC Aviation Capital for 10 years. The airline can convert the order for seven aircraft into 737 MAX 8-200s in 2020. The disclosed contract value is $1.1 billion. The delivery is scheduled for 2019-2021. Pobeda will also lease up to five 737 MAXs with LEAP-1B engines from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) for nine years. The contract is valued at $375 million. Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2020.