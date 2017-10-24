Qantas took delivery of its first 787-9.

GA Telesis agreed to purchase/leaseback deal with Republic Airways for six Embraer E170s.

EgyptAir received the eighth Boeing 737-800NG, configured for 16 business and 138 economy seats.

Avmax took delivery of the third batch of six aircraft of a 27 Bombardier Dash 8-100 aircraft purchase deal from Piedmont Airlines, subsidiary to American Airlines, with delivery stream through the first quarter of 2018.

Avolon delivered one Airbus A320-200neo aircraft to Garuda (Citilink). This is the Irish lessor’s 17th aircraft on lease to Garuda.