India’s SpiceJet took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8, which will be used to expand and standardize its fleet, while reducing fuel costs per airplane by $1.5 million a year.

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. closed a secured portfolio financing facility for $700 million, covering a fleet of 19 Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

BOC Aviation signed 35 lease deals in the third quarter and has owned/managed/committed fleet of 499 aircraft. It also signed $750 million unsecured syndicated loan facility from 19 financial institutions.

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise completed eight lease deals in 3Q18 and has owned/managed/committed fleet of 336 aircraft.

Russia’s Atran Airlines, scheduled express cargo carrier within Volga-Dnepr Group, and GE Capital Aviation Services inked a lease agreement for two Boeing 737-800 freighters. The passenger-converted aircraft are scheduled to be phased in during the remainder of 2018 and in the first half of 2019. They will provide additional capacity to Atran’s existing fleet of three Boeing 737-400 freighters and will increase Altran’s fleet to five.