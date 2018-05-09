Lufthansa Group completed orders for four more Boeing 777 aircraft, valued at $1.4 billion at list prices, for its SWISS (two 777-300ERs) and Lufthansa Cargo (two 777Fs) subsidiaries.

AviaAM Financial Leasing China delivered a new Airbus A320-214SL aircraft to Russian flag carrier Aeroflot.

Avolon delivered two Airbus A320neos to Air India and are the ninth and tenth Avolon aircraft on lease to Air India.

Ukraine International Airlines took delivery of the second of four leased Boeing 777 aircraft from lessor AerCap and will take delivery of two more by year-end.

Avion Express signed a six-year agreement with AviaAM Leasing for two Airbus A321 aircraft, which will be operated for Thomas Cook Airlines during the summer season.