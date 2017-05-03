SAS Scandinavian Airlines agreed to sell six Airbus A320neos to CDB Aviation Lease Finance for leaseback.

GE Aviation opened a $14.5 million Brilliant Factory—an investment that will stimulate economic growth in the region and where GE is using data and analytics to run its plants more efficiently. The new 35,000-sq. ft. facility will manufacture parts for the GE90 engine and will perform development work for new programs as needed.

Irish-based lessor Avolon delivered one Airbus A321-200 aircraft to VietJet. This is the fourth Avolon aircraft on lease to VietJet.

GA Telesis secured an extensive consignment agreement from Volvo Aero Leasing.

UK charter and airline sub-charter specialist Titan Airways will introduce its first Airbus A318 into the carrier’s 11-strong fleet later this month and begin revenue service in early June.

Nordic Aviation Capital delivered one Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 to Hawaii Island Air on lease. This is the final aircraft of a two-aircraft lease deal signed this year.

Icelandair has contracted with Avionica to provide products and services to e-Enable Icelandair’s 16 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Beginning this year and continuing through 2019 when final aircraft deliveries are made, Icelandair will install Avionica’s e-Enabled avionics that include satLINK MAX Iridium satellite communications system and aviONS Onboard Network Server.