AirAsia Group received shareholder approval to sell 55 Airbus A320 family aircraft and seven CFM56s on operating lease to FLY Leasing; deal includes options for another 20 A320neos.

China’s YTO Express introduced a second Boeing 757-200 freighter into service, progressing toward a planned fleet of five as the cargo carrier steps up from all-737 operation. The 17-year-old 757 was formerly operated by China Southern Airlines in all-passenger configuration. Maintenance shop Taeco is doing the conversions for YTO at its facility at Xiamen in southeastern China.

German Operating Aircraft Leasing (GOAL) has arranged purchase and lease transactions through Irish leasing companies for four Airbus A320neo aircraft with IndiGo. Aircraft deliveries are scheduled for the second half of 2018.

Singapore’s Avation extended lease of an Airbus A320 with an unidentified customer for seven years and says it now has no operating leases scheduled to expire until 2021.

CDB Aviation Lease Finance delivered two Boeing 737-800 aircraft to Ukraine International Airlines. The aircraft delivered from CDB Aviation’s order book with Boeing.

KfW IPEX-Bank is participating in the financing of two Airbus A330s for the Rwandan airline RwandAir. Working in conjunction with Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, the loan will be passed on to Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank, RwandAir's external lender. KfW IPEX-Bank is assuming a 51% share and will act as arranger, Hermes agent and security trustee.

Avmax leased one Canadair Bombardier CRJ200 LR “PF” (Package Freighter) to Silverstone Air Services Ltd, Kenya.