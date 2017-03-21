MBA Aircraft Solutions was retained by China Airlines to sell three Airbus A340-300s.

Intrepid Aviation concluded an agreement with Philippine Airlines for the long-term lease of two new Boeing 777-300ERs, and placed the remaining two 777’s under its 2014 purchase agreement with Boeing. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery to the Philippine flag carrier in December 2017 and will support its growth and fleet modernization objectives.

Boeing delivered the 450th 737-800 to Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair.

Air Partner’s Aircraft Remarketing division (formerly Cabot Aviation) arranged the sale of two Boeing 747-400s on behalf of China Airlines. The aircraft were sold March 3 to Jet Midwest Group, a full-service commercial aircraft, engine and spare parts trading company offering complete end-of-life creative product support solutions.