Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) took delivery of its 30th Being 737-800NG. The aircraft seats 186 passengers in a two-class configuration. UIA also welcomed its third widebody long-haul Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, which will operate on regular routes between Kiev and New York, Beijing, and Bangkok. The aircraft accommodates 361 passengers in three-class cabin configuration.

Nordic Aviation Capital has acquired all of the aircraft assets, which comprises 29 E-Jets leased to nine airlines, owned by Aldus Aviation Fund, and now owns 413 aircraft.

Regional aircraft lessor TrueNoord has closed the purchase of two Embraer E190 aircraft from GECAS. These aircraft are under lease with and operated by Mandarin Airlines. This pair of aircraft increases TrueNoord’s Embraer fleet under lease to 17 globally operated E190s.

ACMI operator Avion Express signed leasing agreements for three additional Airbus A320 aircraft, which will be leased to clients in Europe in the summer/fall 2018. During summer-fall 2018 all three newly leased-in aircraft will be flying on behalf of Avion Express clients in Europe.

Zhejiang Loong Airlines took delivery of the first LEAP-1A-powered Airbus A320neo aircraft from the Airbus Final Assembly facility in Tianjin, China. The airline will be the first in Greater China to operate the advanced engine/aircraft combination.

AviaAM Financial Leasing China delivered a new Boeing 777-300ER to Aeroflot under a 12-year operating agreement.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, the first of 21 of the type ordered by PAL under its fleet renewal program. Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines, the new aircraft features a two-class layout with 12 business-class seats and 154 in the economy cabin. PAL will deploy the A321neo across the Asia-Pacific region, including services to Australia and India.

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana received its second Airbus A321neo.

Avolon delivered one Airbus A320neo to Air Malta and Jazeera Airways. This is the second Avolon aircraft on lease to Air Malta and fourth Avolon aircraft on lease to Jazeera Airways.