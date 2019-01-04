Atran Airlines, the Russian air express carrier within Volga-Dnepr Group, took delivery of a Boeing 737-400 BCF, enlarging its fleet to four freighters. The aircraft will be deployed on existing routes between Russia, the CIS and Europe.

AviaAM Leasing announced that its joint venture company with the state-owned Henan Civil Aviation Development and Investment Co. (HNCA)—AviaAM Financial Leasing China—delivered its second new Boeing 737-800 to Chinese customers Okay Airways and Joy Air.

Irish lessor AerCap completed 436 aircraft transactions, including record 145 in 4Q18, in 2018, up from 402 in 2017, and ended the year with owned/managed/committed fleet of 1,421 aircraft vs 1,531 a year ago.