Aviation Capital Group took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX in Seattle, Washington. The aircraft, a 737 MAX 8 variant, is on a long-term lease to Aerolíneas Argentinas, and is the first of three 737 MAX 8 aircraft to be delivered from ACG’s orderbook to Aerolíneas Argentinas. ACG has ordered a total of 80 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing.

SMBC Aviation Capital has a five aircraft deal with Wizz Air. The transaction involves the sale and leaseback of five A321ceo aircraft with deliveries from March 2018.

BOC Aviation will lease seven Airbus A320neo aircraft to Chongqing Airlines, with all aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2018.

Korean Air has selected Avionica’s satLINK MAX to meet flight tracking requirements mandated by South Korea’s Office of Civil Aviation (KOCA) that take effect in 2018. Installation of Avionica’s satLINK MAX Iridium SATCOM have been completed on several of Korean Air’s fleet of 55 Boeing 737 aircraft. Fleet wide installation is expected to be complete by the end of 2018.