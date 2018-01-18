Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, a division of the Ethiopian Airlines Group, has committed to lease the first two Boeing 737-800 freighters (737-800SF) converted by Aeronautical Engineers Inc. (AEI) from GECAS, with the first delivery expected in June of 2018, followed by a second in January of 2019.

Boeing began production (carbon fiber spars) of the first 777-9 for Lufthansa.

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) arranged a sale-leaseback along with pre-delivery payment financing for Viva Air in a transaction for 10 Airbus A320ceos to be delivered in 2018 and 2019. Viva fleet is comprised entirely of A320ceo aircraft powered by CFM56 engines.

Air Lease Corp. (ALC) delivered 12 new/used aircraft in 4Q17 and now has owned/managed fleet of 294 aircraft.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will introduce free Wi-Fi internet service on its domestic fleet, as well as personal seat monitors on its Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft, serving on domestic routes. The free Wi-Fi internet service will be available to all passengers from April 1, 2018.