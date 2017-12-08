Embraer delivered to American Airlines its 1,400th E-Jet, an E175, which will be operated by its wholly owned subsidiary Envoy Air.

SMBC Aviation Capital and Avianca announced an agreement for the purchase and leaseback of 11 aircraft, comprising nine A320neos and two A321neos. The nine A320neos are scheduled for delivery in 2018 and 2019 while the two A321neos have previously delivered in the third and fourth quarter of 2017. All 11 aircraft will be equipped with CFM International LEAP-1B engines.

SMBC Aviation Capital concluded a deal for three Airbus A320neos with Air Astana, the national flag carrier of Kazakhstan. The aircraft will be fitted with Pratt and Whitney GTF engines and will have delivery slots in the last quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

GECAS took delivery of its 394th, and last, Boeing 737NG. It currently has 170 737 MAXs on order.

Turkish Cargo took delivery of its first of two Boeing 777 freighters.