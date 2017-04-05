Aergo Capital has taken delivery of one new 737-900ER from Boeing and leased the aircraft to Thai Lion Air, part of the Lion Air Group. Aergo Capital also acquired a portfolio of seven ATR72-500 aircraft from TAT Leasing.

Avmax purchased two Bombardier CRJ200LR aircraft from SAF CRJ200LR Holdings LLC. Both aircraft were formerly operated by Utah-based SkyWest Airlines.

Avolon delivered one Airbus A320-200 aircraft to Batik Air. This is the sixth Avolon aircraft on lease to Batik Air.

Ukraine International Airlines took delivery of a new Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, which will be used across its medium-haul network.