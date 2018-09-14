Delta Air Lines’ first A220-100 (formerly the Bombardier CS100) rolls out of the Airbus paint shop in Mirabel, Québec.

Airbus rolled out Delta Air Lines’ first A220-100 from the painting hangar Sept. 14 in Mirabel, Québec.

The aircraft, formerly the Bombardier CSeries 100, was rebranded the A220-100 in July after Airbus took control of the CSeries program.

According to Airbus, Atlanta-based Delta will be the first US airline to take delivery of the A220, featuring a “state-of-the art interior and delivering best-in-class fuel performance.”

The aircraft will move to preflight activities in Mirabel’s A220 flight line hangar before taking off for its first flight later this fall.

It is scheduled to begin service in early 2019.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@informa.com