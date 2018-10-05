The Airbus Global Market Forecast predicts passenger traffic from and to Africa will increase by 4.9% annually over the next 20 years. The report also forecasts African carriers will need more than 1,100 new passenger and freighter aircraft to meet this demand. “We estimated that there are around 650 jets flying in Africa today. Around 30 African airlines operate 237 Airbus aircraft, while several other carriers operate leased or pre-owned Airbus aircraft,” Hadi Akoum ...