Ethiopian Airlines A350 XWB
The Airbus Global Market Forecast predicts passenger traffic from and to Africa will increase by 4.9% annually over the next 20 years. The report also forecasts African carriers will need more than 1,100 new passenger and freighter aircraft to meet this demand. “We estimated that there are around 650 jets flying in Africa today. Around 30 African airlines operate 237 Airbus aircraft, while several other carriers operate leased or pre-owned Airbus aircraft,” Hadi Akoum ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Airbus forecasts Africa to need 1,100+ new aircraft through 2038" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.