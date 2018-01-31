Airbus, which flew the A321LR for the first time Jan. 31, is studying a further raise in passenger capacity for its largest single-aisle model, executives said in Hamburg. The aircraft’s evacuation limit, based on the new Airbus cabin-flex (ACF) layout, stands at 250 passengers, but the aircraft is currently only available for up to 240 passengers. “We can go up to 244 passengers and potentially beyond that,” chief engineer Pierre-Henri Brousse said on the sidelines of the ...