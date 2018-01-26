The A350-1000 has begun a three-week demonstration tour to the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific region, following the completion of a flight test campaign that lasted less than one year and culminated in joint EASA and FAA type certification in November 2017.

The A350-1000 tour comes ahead of the first customer delivery to Qatar Airways in the coming weeks.

During the tour, Airbus said the A350-1000 flight test aircraft (MSN065) will visit 12 destinations and travel 30,000 nautical miles, with stops in Doha, Muscat, Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei, Hanoi, Singapore, Bangkok, Sydney, Auckland, Tokyo and Manila.

The aircraft will stop for several days in Singapore, where it will be on static display from Feb. 6-8 at the Singapore Air Show 2018.

According to Airbus, MSN065 is one of the three Airbus A350-1000 test aircraft and is equipped with a fully functional cabin (40 business class, 36 economy plus class and 219 comfort economy class seats). The demonstration flights will be operated by Airbus flight test crews.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@informa.com